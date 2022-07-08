F*** Trump: Hit anthem taps broad backlash to ‘loser’ Trump and failed ‘dumpster fire’ presidency

What's the best protest anthem of all time? The music and culture outlet Complex explores some of the most influential political songs in hip hop in a discussion with host Brian "B.Dot" Miller and MSNBC's Ari Melber, ranging from Queen Latifah to Public Enemy. This segment features excerpts from that discussion -- the entire "Complex Brackets" episode is available on YouTube -- and some additional news and context Melber shared in coverage on "The Beat with Ari Melber."July 8, 2022