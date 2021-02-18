Exposing discrimination: Black couple’s home went up 50% with a white friend posing as homeowner

As President Biden pushes new racial justice policies, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how modern housing discrimination happens covertly, costing Black homeowners $156 billion dollars. Melber spotlights the story of a Black couple who sought an appraisal of their home, but received such a suspiciously low number that they brought in a second appraisal with one difference: they had a white friend pretend to be the homeowner. With a "white owner," the appraisal "value" of their home shot up half a million dollars. Author Heather McGhee discusses this scrutiny on housing discrimination, and asserts that “this kind of racism ultimately hurts everyone.”