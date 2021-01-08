Exposed: Police double standards from Trump riot to BLM protests

The historic insurrection by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill was met with police leniency, a documented contrast to police treatment of other protesters -- both in Washington and around the nation. In this report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber documents double standards in policing, with new reporting on how Black Lives Matters protesters were arrested at far higher rates than the people trespassing at the Capitol, despite many of those protests being peaceful, and contrasting other aspects of policing and escalation. Melber says, "Black Americans know these truths, it's even more dangerous not to. White Americans know them too, and the rioters knew them very well." (This is an excerpt from a longer special report.)