MAGA legal bombshell: Trump admits he wanted Pence to steal election

In a bombshell statement, Donald Trump has admitted that he wanted Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Trump said “Pence did have the right to change the outcome… Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!” At the same time, Trump is also saying he will consider pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters if he wins the 2024 election. Feb. 1, 2022