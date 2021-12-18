Explosive report: Trump admin 'criminally negligent' in 'undermining' COVID response

Cases of the coronavirus are up 24 percent, and cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in at least 39 states. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by Dr. Uché Blackstock and Kurt Bardella to discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to “undermine” the initial coronavirus response in the U.S. and the responsibility the administration bears for the current situation in the country. Dec. 18, 2021