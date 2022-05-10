Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

Zander Moricz, the first openly gay class president at his high school and the youngest public plaintiff in a federal lawsuit against Florida to strike down the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, joins “The Beat” for an exclusive interview about the lawsuit and his activism. Moricz also claims he is being censored by his school after his principle warned him against mentioning his activism or the lawsuit in his upcoming graduation speech, threating to cut off his speech if he does so. May 10, 2022