Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison, longest yet from Jan. 6 insurrection

Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the far-right Proud Boys, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison following his conviction on a seditious conspiracy charge in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former U.S. Attorney for the Southern district of New York David Kelley to discuss. Sept. 5, 2023