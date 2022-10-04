IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

  • MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

  • Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

    05:10

  • 'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

    08:38

  • Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

    04:04

  • Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03

  • Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

    11:52

  • Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

    05:13

The Beat with Ari

Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

07:24

Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker -- who supports strict anti-abortion measures -- is facing accusations of hypocrisy that are rocking his campaign. The Daily Beast reports Walker funded an abortion for a woman in 2009. Walker has denied the report.Oct. 4, 2022

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All