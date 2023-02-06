IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Dumping Trump? MAGA loyalists prep challenge after humiliating ‘clown show’

03:25

As Donald Trump campaigns for 2024, more Republican lawmakers are eyeing alternatives to Trump. Former Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy for president, and insiders say Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also prepping a Trump challenge. Meanwhile, Trump is refusing to commit to backing a GOP nominee for 2024.Feb. 6, 2023

