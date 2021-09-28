Drinking surged during lockdowns and after - Moët CEO explains why

About 75 percent of Americans consumed more alcohol during the pandemic, with a spike continuing even after lockdowns as many people go back out. Moët Hennessy CEO Seth Kaufman discusses those trends, drinking responsibly, investing in minority communities, and the post-pandemic "bounce" for the hospitality and luxury sectors. MSNBC's Ari Melber also presents Kaufman with a quick, irreverent "Beat" rap quiz on spirit references in songs as the CEO of one of the most cited and shouted-out liquor brands in hip hop. (Spoiler: Several of the answers are Hennessy, but not all!)Sept. 28, 2021