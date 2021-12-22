IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are 'very vulnerable'
Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are ‘very vulnerable’07:19
Dr. Fauci explains how people can stay safe over the holiday weekend and discusses what people need to know about the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Dec. 22, 2021
