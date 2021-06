Ex-president Trump is now ex-blogger Trump, shuddering his "new blog" in under a month after very low readership and public mockery. The defunct blog is not even providing an archive of past Trump "posts." MSNBC's Ari Melber reports the facts about the blog's many struggles in its short life -- which imply some other limits to Trump's appeal -- and applies Rick Ross's criticism of blogs and "virtual" beefs to the situation.