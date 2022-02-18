Trump loses bid to duck testifying as judge dismisses his 'Orwell-Humpty Dumpty' defense
Citizen Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are being ordered to comply with subpoenas from New York Attorney General Leticia James. Trump and his family have three weeks to go under oath, and Trump himself must produce evidence and new documents within two weeks. MSNBC's Ari Melber explains what this means for the former president.Feb. 18, 2022
