  • Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass

    06:38

  • There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

    01:28

  • Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances

    08:43
    Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

    10:33
    Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports

    05:43

  • McCarthy targets Biden while reacting to Trump classified documents charges

    00:40

  • Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty

    02:20

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in documents case

    04:05

  • Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: ‘He certainly never lied to me.’

    06:46

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

    04:15

  • Neal Katyal: ‘American people deserve’ to see inside Miami courtroom where Trump was arraigned

    06:44

  • Michael Beschloss points out ‘astounding’ lack of transparency about Trump’s court appearance

    06:27

  • Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment

    04:44

  • Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

    01:45

  • Trump departs for arraignment at Miami federal court

    03:48

  • Cevallos: Corcoran’s records of past legal work for Trump ‘unbelievably harmful’ to Trump defense

    05:16

  • Miami police respond to suspicious object near Trump arraignment courthouse

    03:12

  • Unpacking how Trump’s indictment impacts 2024 Republican presidential candidates

    07:49

  • Trump legal hole may be too deep to plead his way out: former Agnew prosecutor

    07:37

The Beat with Ari

Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown

10:33

The U.S. government arrested and booked Donald Trump on charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell tells Ari Melber on “The Beat” that “this is not an ignorance against the law case,” adding Special Counsel Jack Smith is “using Donald Trump against Donald Trump.” June 13, 2023

