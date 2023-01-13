DOJ twist: Special counsels now probing Trump and Biden

Attorney General Garland taps a special counsel to investigate classified documents found in President Biden's old office and home. MSNBC Chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Garland "upended" Washington D.C. with this surprise announcement. Melber calls it "a significant legal development, no matter what happens." The announcement coming after the ongoing review spilled into the press, raising questions about whether the DOJ or Garland are responding to events other than the law itself.Jan. 13, 2023