Trump 'soft coup' busted by 2021 leak of secret DOJ notes

Donald Trump tried to order the U.S. government to help him overturn his losing election, and the DOJ has the evidence to prove it. Newly released internal notes show Trump tried to order the Attorney General to “say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on why the new evidence is significant and interviews Mother Jones’ David Corn and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, who notes Trump's attempted order was "illegal."July 30, 2021