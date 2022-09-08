DOJ hits back in Trump criminal probe, appealing review for secrets Trump stole

The Department of Justice is appealing the judge's ruling for a "special master" to review the documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. This new legal move coming after losing a procedural step in court. The appeal talks about "possessory interest", which MSNBC's Ari Melber and former FBI agent and lawyer, Asha Rangappa, explained refers to the idea that Trump stole the documents and therefore has no possession or related interest in them, legally.Sept. 8, 2022