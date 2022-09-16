DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos

The Washington Post reporting the Trump team claimed to the National Archives boxes at Mar-a-Lago were only news clippings and it “vastly misrepresented the scale and variety of documents later recovered from Trump’s property.” Former CIA officer David Priess and Former US Attorney Joyce Vance join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” on what this latest development means for the DOJ investigation.Sept. 16, 2022