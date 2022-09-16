IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: DOJ asks federal appeals court to block Trump judge's Mar-a-Lago ruling and let it continue investigating seized documents

The Beat with Ari

DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos

09:21

The Washington Post reporting the Trump team claimed to the National Archives boxes at Mar-a-Lago were only news clippings and it “vastly misrepresented the scale and variety of documents later recovered from Trump’s property.” Former CIA officer David Priess and Former US Attorney Joyce Vance join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” on what this latest development means for the DOJ investigation.Sept. 16, 2022

