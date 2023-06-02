IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Did Trump lie on secret audio tape? Ex-Trump lawyer reveals ‘bluffing’ defense on MSNBC

11:06

Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” after Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a recording of Donald Trump discussing a classified document he kept after leaving office. In this wide-ranging interview, Melber presses Parlatore on the tape, the evidence, the infighting inside Trump’s legal team and if he expects a Trump indictment. June 2, 2023

