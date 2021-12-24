IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

    Would the January 6th Committee subpoena sitting members of Congress? Yes, says Schiff.

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jim Jordan ‘moonwalking away’ from testifying to Jan. 6 cmte.

  • Joy Reid: Many who mock the Jan. 6 committee actively plotted with Trump’s White House

  • Rep. Aguilar on why Rep. Jordan was never ‘fit to serve’ on Jan. 6 committee

  • 45 ‘deeply unnerved’ as MAGA loyalist called by riot investigators

  • ‘Blood on its hands’: Conservatives knocked for violent rhetoric

  • Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime

  • Steve Schmidt: Even if he runs, 2024 election isn't about Trump

  • Lawrence: Trump will never admit what he did on January 6

  • Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry

  • Schiff mulls potential subpoena for GOP colleague in Jan. 6 probe

  • 'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary

  • January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is 'piecing it all together'

  • NYT: Jan. 6 committee weighs possibility of criminal referrals

  • McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee

  • US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

  • Legal expert believes Jim Jordan text to Mark Meadows is probable cause for criminal charge

  • Jan. 6 rioter provides evidence that may impact sentencing

The Beat with Ari

Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the release of secret White House records to the January 6th Committee. This comes as MAGA Rep. Jim Jordan signals he will likely not cooperate with investigators.   Dec. 24, 2021

