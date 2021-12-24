IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence
Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the release of secret White House records to the January 6th Committee. This comes as MAGA Rep. Jim Jordan signals he will likely not cooperate with investigators.
Dec. 24, 2021
Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence
