DeSantis eyes ‘Putin’ tactics with crackdown on media

A controversial new proposal in Ron DeSantis’s Florida would require bloggers who write about DeSantis or other state government officials to register with the state and disclose who's paying them and how much. Critics say it's all part of a larger DeSantis crusade against free speech and the press and even comparing it to a Putin law. Russian-born acclaimed best-selling novelist Gary Shteyngart and MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes join "The Beat with Ari Melber.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 4, 2023