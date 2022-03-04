DeSantis' 'COVID theater': MAGA governor gets schooled amid hot mic moment
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was caught on a hot mic berating children for making their own choice to wear masks at his recent indoor press conference. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how the now-viral moment destroys DeSantis’ argument he is “defending freedom” by flouting COVID safety protocols.March 4, 2022
Ron DeSantis is a bully
