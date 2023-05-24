DeSantis announces 2024 run as Trump attacks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces his 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk. DeSantis had deflected questions on Trump and polling in the past saying he “was not a candidate.” Now he is a candidate and will have to answer as one. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on this breaking news story and conservative commentator Bill Kristol gives instant analysis.May 24, 2023

