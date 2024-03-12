IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dems call out GOP’s ‘desperate’ attempt to smear Biden
March 12, 2024
    Dems call out GOP’s ‘desperate’ attempt to smear Biden

The Beat with Ari

Dems call out GOP’s ‘desperate’ attempt to smear Biden

09:13

Special counsel Robert Hur testified at a House Judiciary Committee hearing about his report on President Biden's handling of classified documents. Hur repeated his report's findings that the evidence did not support any charges for Biden. MSNBC’s Katie Phang reports and is joined by MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance and Law Professor Leah Litman. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 12, 2024

    Dems call out GOP’s ‘desperate’ attempt to smear Biden

