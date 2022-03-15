Defying Putin, Zelenskyy rallies the West: See the rare videos charting his rise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is only in his third year as president, but he’s now risking his life to lead a resistance that may just prove Putin underestimated him. In a special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber highlights his unusual path to power, detailing how he spent most of his career in film and tapped into his TV fame for an unlikely presidential victory. Melber draws parallels between his political rise and the characters he’s played on screen, saying “he embraced what he was known for… emphasizing that the script was not a real plan, and that he was taking his obligations seriously.” March 15, 2022