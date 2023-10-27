Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Israel-Hamas war has renewed focus on defining “terrorism.” Middle East expert and author of “Inside Terrorism,” which has remained a seminal textbook for understanding the historical evolution of terrorism, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, the propaganda of Hamas, and why it’s deliberate targeting of civilians and children is different from “collateral damage” in military bombing operations.Oct. 27, 2023

