Defendant Trump: DOJ vet likens Trump criminal case to ‘mob trial’

Donald Trump faces a new criminal hearing over evidence in the NY case. District Attorney Alvin Bragg requesting to restrict Trump’s access to some case material. Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, David Kelley, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” saying “when we used to do a lot of mob trials we’d get protective orders to preclude them from using evidence or publicizing certain evidence so that again witnesses and jurors are not intimidated so there can be a fair trial.”May 2, 2023