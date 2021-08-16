Debunking vaccine misinformation can save your life as Covid-19 surges in 2021

Although 198 million Americans have gotten at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, medical experts warn too many people are holding out on vaccination, allowing Covid-19 to regroup and mutate. In fact, about one out of five Americans say they will not get vaccinated. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the rising cases of the coronavirus and fact-checks some of the factors driving vaccine hesitance. (This is an excerpt from a longer, special report).Aug. 16, 2021