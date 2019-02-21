Debunking Trump ally claims of a 'border crisis' 04:44 copied!

President Trump’s stated rationale for declaring a National Emergency, to secure funding for a border wall, is that there is a crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico. Ari Melber examines immigration data from 1980 until today, noting how despite Trump and his allies claiming an immigration crisis, immigration is nearing an all-time low. In addition, data from a 5 year period shows that more people are actually returning to Mexico from the U.S., than entering the U.S. as migrants.

Read More