Debunking the GOP’s embrace of racist 'replacement' ideology from France 

American interest in “replacement theory” is surging in 2021, with Fox News and some Republican officials pushing a discredited attack on non-white immigrants hailing from a conservative French author. In a special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber debunks the junk science animating this new propaganda, traces the broader legal and political history, and documents how influential these kinds of theories can be in a global war of ideas.Oct. 15, 2021