Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

New evidence shows allies of Donald Trump attempted to ambush then-Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 with an alternate slate of electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Other new testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing revealed that Trump was directly involved in the fraudulent electors plot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore and The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to discuss the significance of the evidence unveiled at the Jan. 6 committee’s latest public hearing.June 22, 2022