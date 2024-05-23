IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial
May 23, 202408:48
The Beat with Ari

DA ‘rests': Trump could get prison time — or skate — as jury deliberations loom in criminal trial

08:48

A jury will soon decide Donald Trump’s fate, and MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the pivotal final week of the New York trial, where both prosecutors and Trump's lawyers rested their case. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)May 23, 2024

