D.A. who indicted Trump unloads ‘one-two punch’ in Trump prosecution | Ari Melber Breakdown

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is sent another threatening letter and white powder. The envelope also included a photo of former President Donald Trump. The powder was determined to be nonhazardous. The threat comes as Bragg is vows to not be intimidated and focus on the case against Trump. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Bragg is prosecuting Trump unlike any other prosecutor. Melber is joined by Former SDNY Chief David Kelley and Former RNC Chair Michael Steele.April 13, 2023