D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

- Now Playing
D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown08:14
- UP NEXT
Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session02:16
Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows ‘intimidation’ won’t work11:06
Tennessee Republicans fail to expel Democratic lawmaker Gloria Johnson01:33
Judge warns ‘defendant’ Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment12:07
‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown07:44
‘Defendant’ Trump indicted for 2016 plot: See Ari Melber’s breakdown12:14
At my arraignment: Trump rebuked by D.A. for threats at first appearance as a defendant02:39
Trump nightmare comes true: Arrested for fraud and election crime04:21
Fingerprints and bench warrants: ‘Defendant’ Trump’s arraignment broken down by MSNBC’s Ari Melber06:57
‘Petrified’: Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking11:14
Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author08:45
Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan10:22
Trump indicted and arranging for ‘surrender’ for arrest in NY03:43
Trump indicted: MSNBC’s Ari Melber on how ‘everything changes now’06:24
Trump indicted: Arrest comes next, Mueller vet says 'no kings' in U.S.07:35
Donald Trump Jr. calls indictment of his father 'communist-level s---'00:39
MAGA Burn: See D.C. ‘Drama’ Kings roasted by Chappelle Show comic | MSNBC05:19
Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied and is called under oath as legal earthquake rocks Fox News12:05
Woke is the ‘new Black’: Erykah Badu on music, MAGA, evolving, real hip hop and ‘A.I. ancestors’49:53
- Now Playing
D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown08:14
- UP NEXT
Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session02:16
Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows ‘intimidation’ won’t work11:06
Tennessee Republicans fail to expel Democratic lawmaker Gloria Johnson01:33
Judge warns ‘defendant’ Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment12:07
‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown07:44
Play All