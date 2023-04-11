IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session

    02:16

  • Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows ‘intimidation’ won’t work

    11:06

  • Tennessee Republicans fail to expel Democratic lawmaker Gloria Johnson

    01:33

  • Judge warns ‘defendant’ Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment

    12:07

  • ‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown

    07:44

  • ‘Defendant’ Trump indicted for 2016 plot: See Ari Melber’s breakdown

    12:14

  • At my arraignment: Trump rebuked by D.A. for threats at first appearance as a defendant

    02:39

  • Trump nightmare comes true: Arrested for fraud and election crime

    04:21

  • Fingerprints and bench warrants: ‘Defendant’ Trump’s arraignment broken down by MSNBC’s Ari Melber

    06:57

  • ‘Petrified’: Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking

    11:14

  • Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author

    08:45

  • Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan

    10:22

  • Trump indicted and arranging for ‘surrender’ for arrest in NY

    03:43

  • Trump indicted: MSNBC’s Ari Melber on how ‘everything changes now’

    06:24

  • Trump indicted: Arrest comes next, Mueller vet says 'no kings' in U.S.

    07:35

  • Donald Trump Jr. calls indictment of his father 'communist-level s---'

    00:39

  • MAGA Burn: See D.C. ‘Drama’ Kings roasted by Chappelle Show comic | MSNBC

    05:19

  • Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied and is called under oath as legal earthquake rocks Fox News

    12:05

  • Woke is the ‘new Black’: Erykah Badu on music, MAGA, evolving, real hip hop and ‘A.I. ancestors’

    49:53

The Beat with Ari

D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

08:14

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unloads a “one-two punch” in Donald Trump’s prosecution, suing Republican Representative Jim Jordan after the GOP House tried to meddle in Trump's indictment. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the new filing from the District Attorney prosecuting Trump.  April 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session

    02:16

  • Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows ‘intimidation’ won’t work

    11:06

  • Tennessee Republicans fail to expel Democratic lawmaker Gloria Johnson

    01:33

  • Judge warns ‘defendant’ Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment

    12:07

  • ‘Trump arrested’: See U.S. reaction to ‘defendant’ Trump’s case in Ari Melber’s breakdown

    07:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All