D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unloads a “one-two punch” in Donald Trump’s prosecution, suing Republican Representative Jim Jordan after the GOP House tried to meddle in Trump's indictment. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the new filing from the District Attorney prosecuting Trump. April 11, 2023