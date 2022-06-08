IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

D.A. Weighing Trump Indictment Eyes Gangs, "Thugs" and Racketeering

07:22

D.A. Fani Willis is leading an inquiry into Donald Trump's election plot and a prosecution of alleged gangs in Atlanta. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her docket; her effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- criticism from the state's top elections official that she is "slow-walking" the Trump case; and the wider double standards in the U.S. justice system. Melber draws on the recent indictment and decades of legal and political history to probe discrimination in the justice system. [This video is the conclusion from an 18-minute report that aired on The Beat on MSNBC]June 8, 2022

