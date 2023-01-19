D.A. eyes Trump crimes, racist drug war shredded by Jay-Z & lyrics make news on The Beat I MSNBC

As 2023 begins, the Atlanta D.A. will decide whether to issue indictments in the Trump election probe, one of several legal stories covered on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” which just hit a billion streams. That milestone is a “notable feat for a cable news program,” as CNN’s Reliable Sources reports, and MSNBC marked the occasion with a reel including Alice Walker, Kamala Harris, Fat Joe, Ice Cube, Anderson Paak, Snoop Dogg and a wide range of Beat guests. (This is an excerpt from a longer highlight reel that aired on January 18, 2023)Jan. 19, 2023