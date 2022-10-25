Cyndi Lauper on pop, feminism, women’s rights and her resurgence in the streaming era

Emmy-, Tony- and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, artist and activist Cyndi Lauper weighs in on her iconic songs, her unique sound, standing out in a crowd, her wacky history with professional wrestling, what she really thought of Trump during her time on "The Celebrity Apprentice" and how her hit song “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” became an anthem for the modern-day women’s rights movement, in this newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Oct. 25, 2022