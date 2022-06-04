IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cuffed: Trump aide Navarro’s arrest puts heat on coup plot after MSNBC confession

    11:54
The Beat with Ari

Cuffed: Trump aide Navarro’s arrest puts heat on coup plot after MSNBC confession

11:54

Peter Navarro is the first Trump White House aide to be indicted in the criminal investigation into the insurrection, after a dramatic Friday arrest, where Navarro complained agents “cuffed” and shackled him. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber conducted newsworthy interviews with Navarro which were cited by Congress as evidence to hold him in contempt -- the same contempt that led to his indictment and arrest -- and in this special report, Melber traces how Navarro’s once-secret role in a thwarted plan to overthrow the election emerged over time and is linked to the organized attempt to recruit state and federal lawmakers to try to illegally prevent then-President-Elect Biden from assuming office.June 4, 2022

