Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

A full jury of 12 people have been seated in defendant Donald Trump's hush money case, setting the stage for opening statements in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports. April 19, 2024