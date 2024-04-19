IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids
April 19, 202411:03

The Beat with Ari

Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

11:03

A full jury of 12 people have been seated in defendant Donald Trump’s hush money case, setting the stage for opening statements in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari The Beat store: msnbc.com/beat5 Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 19, 2024

