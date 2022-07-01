IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony

  • Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee hearing - Day 4

  • Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson

  • New questions over potential witness tampering in Jan. 6 probe

  • Cassidy Hutchinson testimony followed switch from lawyer being paid by Trump: records

  • Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

  • Post-Hutchinson testimony, Cmte. sends out new subpoena

  • ‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

  • MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

  • Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

  • Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court

  • Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

  • Carol Leonnig: Tony Ornato has said a lot of things didn't happen

  • More 1/6 security concerns revealed

The Beat with Ari

Criminal referral? Jan. 6 panel eyes witness tampering amid Trump coup plot

12:00

NBC News has confirmed that star Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson received a concerning message from a Trump ally that appeared to be coaxing her to testify positively on Donald Trump’s behalf. Trump also slandered Hutchinson in an interview with Newsmax after she gave her public testimony, saying she has “mental problems” and lives in “fantasyland.” Due to all this, the Jan. 6 committee may make a criminal referral to the Justice Department for witness tampering. July 1, 2022

