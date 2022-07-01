Criminal referral? Jan. 6 panel eyes witness tampering amid Trump coup plot

NBC News has confirmed that star Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson received a concerning message from a Trump ally that appeared to be coaxing her to testify positively on Donald Trump’s behalf. Trump also slandered Hutchinson in an interview with Newsmax after she gave her public testimony, saying she has “mental problems” and lives in “fantasyland.” Due to all this, the Jan. 6 committee may make a criminal referral to the Justice Department for witness tampering. July 1, 2022