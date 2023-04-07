Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows ‘intimidation’ won’t work

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stormy Daniels breaks her silence on Trump’s criminal case vowing to testify at trial. It comes as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hammers Rep. Jim Jordan and MAGA republicans after subpoenaing a former prosecutor in his office. Bragg accusing Jordan of trying to “undermine” his “ongoing” case with an "unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation." Former Federal Prosecutors Paul Butler and Joyce Vance join Jason Johnson on “The Beat.” April 7, 2023

