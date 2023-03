Criminal charges for Trump? NYC DA vet warns of 'strong' case

Former Assistant DA in Manhattan Rebecca Roiphe joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the developing legal turmoil around NY DA Alvin Bragg’s probe into Donald Trump, which she calls “strong” and how former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony is “the most plausible story.” Roiphe calling recent statements made by Trump’s current lawyer Joe Tacopina on “The Beat” “hard to believe.” Melber presses Roiphe to react to Mark Pomerantz’ public statements about the Trump probe. Roiphe adding: “He has broken his ethical obligations.”March 16, 2023