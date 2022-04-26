Court Blocks Controversial Execution as Texas GOP Governor Dithers

With just two days to go before a planned execution, a Texas court grants a stay for death row inmate Melissa Lucio. The mother was sentenced to death 14 years ago in a capital murder case involving her daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors alleged Lucio abused the toddler leading to her death. The defense arguing the evidence was faulty and officials forced Lucio into a false confession. MSNBC’s chief legal corespondent, Ari Melber, reports on the case, Texas law and what happens next. April 26, 2022