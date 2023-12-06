Coup smoking gun: See GOP’s new speaker admit plot to hide Trump fans' faces from prosecutors

As Trump's critics warn of his authoritarian impulses, GOP Speaker Mike Johnson says he wants to "blur" Jan. 6 video so rioters aren't "charged by the DOJ." MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the "largest law enforcement scandal to hit the Republican Party’s new House Speaker," and is joined by Political Strategist Chai Komanduri. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 6, 2023