Coup-murder bombshell: Trump Lawyer says POTUS may order ‘SEAL Team 6’ to kill American citizens

See MSNBC's Ari Melber lead coverage of the explosive appeals arguments in U.S. v Trump, the Jack Smith prosecution of Trump over Jan. 6. This extended coverage includes a special report on how Trump's lawyer argued there is a legal power for a President to assassinate rivals in America (unless the Senate convicted a president for it after impeachment); and Melber reports on the actual law and precedent; and also interviews a range of experts, including former Head of the DOJ's criminal division Leslie Caldwell, New York Times legal writer Emily Bazelon and former Trump White House lawyer Jim Schultz. Jan. 10, 2024