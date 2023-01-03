IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

11:36

The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former President Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved adding there is a “disturbing double standard in Merrick Garland’s Justice Dept. where the lawyers and the connected and the powerful… are held to a different, lower standard than the people who rushed the Capitol.”Jan. 3, 2023

