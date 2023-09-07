Coup defiance explodes with Navarro conviction: Ari Melber on 'sweep' confession to guilty verdict

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro was convicted for defying a congressional subpoena in the January 6 probe, and faces up to two years in prison. Navarro was first subpoenaed in the probe after his coup revelations in a Jan. 2023 interview with Ari Melber on “The Beat,” and Melber traces the path from that interview to Navarro’s subpoena and DOJ case, and reports on double standards in the justice system. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Sept. 7, 2023