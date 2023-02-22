IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News admits the 'B.S.' in leaked text scandal: Hosts secretly trashed Trump lies

    12:03

  • Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06

  • ‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off

    11:50

  • Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

    07:24

  • Watch 50 Cent break down Fox, Biden, album anniversary and business secrets with MSNBC’s Ari Melber (2023)

    42:39

  • 50 Cent talks new TV deal, evolving, aging, life advice & counting money I The Beat on MSNBC

    12:15

  • ‘Bunch of BS’ Former Giuliani ally on jail, Trump ‘crimes’ and seeing ‘the lies’

    10:17

  • Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied as legal earthquake rocks Fox News empire

    09:32

  • Burn: Neil DeGrasse Tyson roasts UFO theories, says ‘no to aliens’

    05:21

  • ‘Un-American’: Katyal shreds ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman as Jan. 6 probe intensifies

    11:33

  • A lawyer for Obama's Dog? Bombshell animal rights idea rocks Green Movement

    26:16

  • Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’

    11:55

  • Coup probe gets closer to Trump with Pence subpoena

    06:31

  • ‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

    11:47

  • Hip-hop goes global: Scooter Braun & Quality Control founders tell Ari Melber about new deal

    11:10

  • Indict Trump? Prosecutor who built NY case pressed on MSNBC

    10:45

  • GOP's Trump losses build in 2023: 'Stop Trying to make MAGA happen’

    08:41

  • Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested

    06:46

The Beat with Ari

Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak

01:47

The foreperson of a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Trump’s 2020 election interference says the jury recommended several indictments, without naming names. Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Trump “is going to be indicted in Georgia,” based on his analysis of the case, recent court proceedings, and the new statements by the foreperson. Trump has denied wrongdoing and asserts the process in Georgia has been an “exoneration” for him.Feb. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News admits the 'B.S.' in leaked text scandal: Hosts secretly trashed Trump lies

    12:03

  • Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06

  • ‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off

    11:50

  • Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

    07:24

  • Watch 50 Cent break down Fox, Biden, album anniversary and business secrets with MSNBC’s Ari Melber (2023)

    42:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All