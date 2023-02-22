Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak

The foreperson of a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Trump’s 2020 election interference says the jury recommended several indictments, without naming names. Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Trump “is going to be indicted in Georgia,” based on his analysis of the case, recent court proceedings, and the new statements by the foreperson. Trump has denied wrongdoing and asserts the process in Georgia has been an “exoneration” for him.Feb. 22, 2023