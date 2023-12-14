IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Coup bombshell: Trump's anti-police agenda ensnares new GOP speaker vowing to hide MAGA fugitives

09:41

As Trump's critics warn of his authoritarian impulses, GOP Speaker Mike Johnson says he wants to "blur" Jan. 6 video so rioters aren't "charged by the DOJ." Plus, former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan calls Donald Trump an “authoritarian narcissist” in a new tape. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 14, 2023

