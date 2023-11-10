Coup bombshell: See prosecutor Jack Smith's new plan for Trump trial, path to prison

The DOJ will use the Jan. 6 insurrection as trial evidence against Donald Trump, according to a new court filing. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down Jack Smith’s trial plan and is joined by Former Senior Prosecutor in the Mueller Probe Andrew Weissman. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 10, 2023